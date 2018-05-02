VVIPs obtain excessive security to show off: Nabil Gabol

It’s not just that their security is at stake, VVIPs in Pakistan obtain excessive security because they want to show off, says PPP member Nabil Gabol.

The issue of excessive security protocol came under discussion during Nadeem Malik Live on SAMAA TV. Gabol said that those with petty minds obtained excessive security. Gabol said that he did not ask for any security from the government since he could afford private guards.

“You know my constituency is in Lyari, which is considered quite dangerous. Even then I have not asked for security from the government,” he said. “I have 12 private guards for my security. I can afford them.”

PML-N representative Zaeem Qadri said that he obtained security as he could not afford that expense.

“I am a poor man, I cannot afford to hire private security guards for my protection,” he said.

In response to Nabil Gabol’s criticism, Qadri said that Asif Ali Zardari is given VVIP security protocol every time he visits Lahore.

PTI’s Shibli Faraz said that VVIPs in Pakistan were causing security risks for the masses owing to their large protocols. He said that this was not the case in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the chief minister traveled like an ordinary person.

“Zero protocol,” he said. “That’s what the chief minister has in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Panelists were discussing the withdrawal of police officers deployed for Nawaz Sharif and his family’s security. Implementing the orders of the apex court, around 400 police officers were removed from Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar’s security.

Story first published: 2nd May 2018