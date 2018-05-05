US seeks to work with Pakistan for regional peace: Pentagon



The United States has expressed readiness to work with Pakistan to promote peace and security in the region.

Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White said this in a regular briefing in Washington.

Taliban and ISIS were carrying out terrorist attacks with a motive to scare people, said the spokesperson while responding to a question regarding Afghan authorities blaming Pakistan for terrorist activities in Afghanistan.

“In Afghanistan, one, we have to remember that the Taliban and ISIS, their motive is to scare people. It’s fear. And they are purposely targeting voting registration. That is what they’re doing in order to ensure — because they can’t win at the ballot box,” said the Pentagon spokesperson.

“So with respect to Pakistan, we have opportunities with Pakistan. We think Pakistan can do more, and we’ll look to them and work with them to find opportunities to further regional security.”

“We’ve been doing this for nearly 17 years. This is not an easy part of the world. But we are committed. The president showed his commitment by us announcing the South Asia Strategy,” she said while replying to a query regarding any strategy shift in Afghanistan.

“We have regional partners who are leaning in, to include India, to help. And so we will continue to work by, with and through our partners to secure the area. But we are here to help the Afghan government stand up and secure their own territory. That’s our role.” -APP

Story first published: 5th May 2018