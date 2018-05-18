US hopes Pakistan will partner in safeguarding region

The US has expressed hope that Pakistan will be a partner in safeguarding the region.

“The US believes that “Pakistan can certainly do more with respect to security within Afghanistan,” said Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White during a press briefing on Friday.

“We would look to them and hope that they would help because they are both victims of terrorism and they’ve also sponsored terrorism,” she said.

“Pakistan has decisions to make and we hope that they will be a partner in safeguarding the region,” Ms. White said, when asked about Nawaz Sharif’s recent statement on Mumbai attacks.

