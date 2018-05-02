Uproar in Punjab assembly over Sana’s derogatory remarks against PTI women

The protesters demanded the Law Minister’s resignation and sought speaker’s permission to table a resolution against him.“We would table a resolution against Rana Sanaullah, if he doesn’t apologize for his statement,” said PTI’s Mehmood ur Rasheed in the assembly.PML-N lawmakers were seen defending the law minister. “Ayesha Gulalai’s blackberry should also be checked,” said a PML-N lawmaker.Ayesha Gulalali, a former PTI member, had accused Imran Khan of sending her ‘derogatory' text messages last year.

Story first published: 2nd May 2018