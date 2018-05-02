Uproar in Punjab assembly over Sana’s derogatory remarks against PTI women

The opposition staged a protest in the Punjab assembly over Law Minister Rana Sanaullah’s derogatory remarks against the women participants in PTI’s Lahore rally.
The protesters demanded the Law Minister’s resignation and sought speaker’s permission to table a resolution against him.
“We would table a resolution against Rana Sanaullah, if he doesn’t apologize for his statement,” said PTI’s Mehmood ur Rasheed in the assembly.
PML-N lawmakers were seen defending the law minister. “Ayesha Gulalai’s blackberry should also be checked,” said a PML-N lawmaker.
Ayesha Gulalali, a former PTI member, had accused Imran Khan of sending her ‘derogatory' text messages last year.
