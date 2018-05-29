UNOPS transport service aims to make women feel safer when travelling

May 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa need no longer feel insecure when travelling to offices or educational institutes–14 buses exclusively for women and children below age 12 are operating in two districts of Pakistan. 

The transport service has come about thanks to the Japanese government which has provided funds up to $1.7mn for the project. The Sakura Women Bus Service is a project of the United Nations Office for Project Services.

“Working women and students experience sexual harassment from men working as drivers and conductors or ticket collectors in public transport.  Women must either give up working or studying, or face harassment when they have no option but to use the public transport system,” said UNOPS Director in Pakistan, Muhammed Haider Reza.

Thirty bus stops will also be built at safe locations from where women can access public transport. The bus stops will be solar powered so as to keep them well lit.

“The women’s buses initiative is already getting good responses from the ladies in KPK. They are looking forward to it,” said Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Provincial Secretary of the Transport and Mass Transit Department. “The public transport system in other cities will also get a boost.”

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th May 2018

 

See Also

Victim blaming is a widespread ill, says Meesha Shafi

May 29, 2018 4:44 pm

No series with Pakistan without govt approval, says BCCI

May 29, 2018 3:54 pm

Pakistan pacers improve in Test rankings

May 29, 2018 12:50 pm

Dera Ismail Khan ‘buries’ Hindu, Christian, Muslim differences

May 29, 2018 11:45 am

President signs FATA Interim Governance Regulation 2018

May 29, 2018 9:56 am

State is determined to root out extremism, terrorism: Army Chief

May 29, 2018 12:07 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 28 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 28 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 27 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 27 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.