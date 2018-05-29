UNOPS transport service aims to make women feel safer when travelling

Women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa need no longer feel insecure when travelling to offices or educational institutes–14 buses exclusively for women and children below age 12 are operating in two districts of Pakistan.

The transport service has come about thanks to the Japanese government which has provided funds up to $1.7mn for the project. The Sakura Women Bus Service is a project of the United Nations Office for Project Services.

#ICYMI: 14 🚌 are hitting the roads in 2 districts in Pakistan to help women & girls get around, safe from harassment. Read more about the Sakura Women Bus Service 👉 https://t.co/EM229cPf1Z | @JapanGov @unwomen_pak @KPKGovernment pic.twitter.com/A5P8e1KDtv — UNOPS (@UNOPS) May 29, 2018

“Working women and students experience sexual harassment from men working as drivers and conductors or ticket collectors in public transport. Women must either give up working or studying, or face harassment when they have no option but to use the public transport system,” said UNOPS Director in Pakistan, Muhammed Haider Reza.

Thirty bus stops will also be built at safe locations from where women can access public transport. The bus stops will be solar powered so as to keep them well lit.

“The women’s buses initiative is already getting good responses from the ladies in KPK. They are looking forward to it,” said Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Provincial Secretary of the Transport and Mass Transit Department. “The public transport system in other cities will also get a boost.”

