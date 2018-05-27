Two traffic policemen shot dead in Quetta

May 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Two traffic policemen were shot dead in Quetta on Sunday as police exchanged fire with assailants. 

Police exchanged fire with assailants at the city’s Sirki road. Two assailants were shot dead in the exchange of fire. Three civilians were injured in the gun battle.

Police have cordoned off the area and shifted bodies of the policemen to a nearby hospital. An investigation is underway to determine the motive for killing the traffic policemen.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 27th May 2018

 

See Also

Imran arrives in Karachi, meets business delegation

May 27, 2018 8:35 pm

PCB’s anti-corruption unit contacts Hasan Raza in light of allegations

May 27, 2018 4:35 pm

Pakistan cruise to victory in Lord’s against England by 9 wickets

May 27, 2018 3:53 pm

Govt tasked ISI to end Faizabad sit-in: Ministry of Defence report

May 27, 2018 3:34 pm

Imran Khan eyes victory as Pakistan announces elections on July 25

May 27, 2018 2:22 pm

General elections to be held on July 25, President approves summary

May 26, 2018 8:45 pm

 

Full Programs

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 May 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 May 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.