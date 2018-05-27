Two traffic policemen shot dead in Quetta

Two traffic policemen were shot dead in Quetta on Sunday as police exchanged fire with assailants.

Police exchanged fire with assailants at the city’s Sirki road. Two assailants were shot dead in the exchange of fire. Three civilians were injured in the gun battle.

Police have cordoned off the area and shifted bodies of the policemen to a nearby hospital. An investigation is underway to determine the motive for killing the traffic policemen.

Story first published: 27th May 2018