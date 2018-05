Police arrested two suspected terrorists were arrested from Gujranwala on Thursday night.

The counter terrorism department carried out a raid and nabbed two suspected saboteurs identified as Taufeeq Ahmad and Samad Khan.

They are members of an outlawed organization.

“They were planning to target sensitive installations in the city,” police said.

Explosive materials and safety fuses were recovered from the arrested men.

Story first published: 18th May 2018