Two Pakistan army soldiers embraced martyrdom in an IED blast near Dattakhel area of North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, Lance Naik Momin Ali and Sepoy were martyred and three others were injured when a vehicle of security forces struck an IED planted in a track by terrorists.

The injured were taken to CMH Peshawar.

Story first published: 30th May 2018