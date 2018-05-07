Two more suspects arrested for facilitating attack on Ahsan Iqbal

The police claimed to have arrested two more suspects in connection with an attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The suspects, identified as Gulfam and Azam, are believed to be facilitators of the main accused Abid Hussain.

Both men have been taken to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

Ahsan Iqbal, a senior leader of the PML-N was injured in a gun attack during a public gathering in his native town on May 6.

A 21-year-old suspect named Abid Hussain was arrested by police from the scene soon after the shooting.

According to DPO Narowal, the suspect has “shown his affiliation” with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan during interrogation.

A few hours after the attack, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the leader of TLP, has disowned the attacker and said the party doesn’t encourage violence in any form.

Narowal police chief Imran Kishwar declined to reveal the motive of the attack on Iqbal. “I can’t tell you the motive at this stage due to security reasons,” he told reporters.

An ATC has sent the accused on a 10-day physical remand after he was produced before the court earlier.

Story first published: 7th May 2018