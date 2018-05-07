Two killed as MQM-Lyari gang rivalry reaches South Africa

The rivalry between the MQM London and Lyari gangs has reached South Africa as the two members of pro-Altaf group have been killed in Johannesburg, sources told SAMAA.

MQM-L workers, identified as Irfan and Majeed Manjila, were killed by Ustad Taju gang of Lyari in South Africa.

Sources said Majeed was wanted in murder cases in Karachi, while Irfan was involved in money laundering.

The London group has relieved Aneesul Ahsan from his responsibilities in South Africa.

Taravish, an Altaf loyalist, has been given responsibility to run party affairs in South Africa.

The South Africa chapter of MQM-L is taking instructions from a Belgium-based individual, Saleem.

