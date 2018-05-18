Tribesmen end Mir Ali sit-in as authorities assure security

May 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Thousands of protesters in Pakistan’s tribal belt along the Afghan border have ended a days-long protest against a string of recent assassinations, the organizers said Friday.

Demonstrators and an AFP reporter in the area said more than 3,000 tribesmen launched the sit-in protest on Sunday in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali after three tribal elders were shot dead in the last week by unidentified gunmen in separate incidents.

Following the killings, the protest also spread to the neighbouring South Waziristan tribal district.

“The protest ended Thursday after authorities assured us of more security measures in the area,” Noor Islam, president of the “Youth of Waziristan” that organized the rally, told AFP.

Islam said at least eight tribesmen have been killed in total in a series of murders this month, enraging locals who say authorities have not done enough to ensure their security.

Mohammad Ayaz — a senior government official in North Waziristan — confirmed that tribesmen ended the protest after receiving written assurance that officials would increase patrols in the area.

According to the agreement, seen by AFP, security forces will launch joint patrols with tribal militias along with the deployment of more military troops and police officers to the area.

Officials have also vowed to expedite compensation payments to families whose homes were damaged or destroyed in recent military operations.

Agreement between tribesmen and political administration

North Waziristan was once a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, Al Qaida and Haqqani network where the extremist groups operated with impunity and allegedly murdered hundreds of tribal elders.

The army launched an operation in mid-2014 in a bid to wipe out militant bases in the area and end the near decade-long insurgency that has cost Pakistan thousands of lives. Security has increased dramatically across the country in the operation’s wake.

However, people from the tribal belt are increasingly calling for investigations into abuses committed allegedly by the military during the operation.

In February, the newly formed Pashtun Protection Movement began holding rallies across the country, demanding the formation of a commission to investigate extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances by authorities.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 18th May 2018

 

See Also

Amir fit for Lord’s Test, says PCB

May 18, 2018 3:05 pm

Injury rules out Afridi from World XI – Windies T20 encounter

May 18, 2018 2:21 pm

Ramazan recipe: Shami Kabab

May 18, 2018 1:53 pm

Pakistan observing Palestine Solidarity Day

May 18, 2018 12:59 pm

Four Pakistanis killed as Indian forces target working boundary

May 18, 2018 12:36 pm

The world might be free of polio within a year, say experts

May 18, 2018 11:17 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Qutb Online with Bilal Qutb Ramzan Special Samaa Tv | 17 May 2018

Qutb Online with Bilal Qutb Ramzan Special Samaa Tv | 17 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.