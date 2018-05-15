Transgenders seek shelter in Lahore’s first old-age home

May 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Reported by: Saman Iqbal

Transgenders can breathe a sigh of relief as Lahore's first old-age home that caters to their needs is up and running in Ferozwala. 

"Our families kick us out when we're small," said one transgender living at the old age home. "How can we live our entire lives alone?"

The old age-home has six rooms and everything in it caters to the needs of transgenders. Here, they cook, clean and take care of each other by themselves just like any other family.

The project was supposed to be built in Lahore but after residents objected, transgender activist Ashi Butt was forced to have it set up at Ferozwala.

Ashi Butt established the old-age home in a bid to provide a sanctuary for transgenders who are kicked out of their homes.

"Transgenders can seek refuge here. Transgenders suffering from diseases such as AIDS will also be admitted to the old age home.

For now, the old-age home is stocked with basic necessities of life for the transgenders. Ashi Butt, however, plans to provide education and medical treatment for the occupants of the old age home.

Ashi Butt plans to provide technical training to transgender children as well in a bid to empower them.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 15th May 2018

 

See Also

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 15 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 15 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 15 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.