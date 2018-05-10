Blast hits rail track in Dasht near Quetta



A powerful blast damaged a part of railway track in Balochistan area of Dasht on Thursday. No loss of life was reported in the IED blast.

The terror activity took place in Tera Mill area of Dasht near Quetta.

The train service has been suspended after the blast destroyed a two-foot part of the railway track in Tera Mill.

Director General Civil Defence Aslam Tarin said another bomb also was found rigged to the track; however, the bomb disposal squad defused it.

The 18 to 20-kilogram bomb was prepared in a pressure cooker, according to the bomb disposal squad.

No terrorist outfit has accepted the responsibility so far.

Story first published: 10th May 2018