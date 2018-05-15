Traffic stalls in Karachi downtown as protesters march towards Governor House

May 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Traffic came to a standstill on Monday as well due to snap-checking. Photo: Courtesy Twitter

Ali Hafeez

Commuters in Karachi’s Saddar area faced a traffic gridlock Tuesday as a group of protesters tried to march towards Governor House.

Members of the Sindh Action Committee took to the streets. They demanded that NADRA should stop issuing ID cards to people of Burmese and Bengali descent who are living in Karachi. “When there is any terrorist incident, the NICs are from Karachi or other parts of Sindh,” said one protester. “But these people are non-locals and are not the nationals of our country.”

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair met the Sindh Action Committee’s leader, Zain Shah, and promised him that he will present their demands before the Centre. The protesters then dispersed.

However, the road leading to Governor House was blocked, resulting in traffic coming to a standstill on all the roads leading to Red Zone. There was severe traffic jam at Fawara Chowk, which leads to the city’s main artery, Sharae Faisal.

Traffic in Saddar is hardly a smooth affair. It is especially cumbersome during the day as many corporate offices are situated in the area. Traffic jams worsen by the evening as people get off from work and head back to their homes. The situation becomes even worse during Ramazan as everyone seems to rush before Maghreb. Traffic came to a standstill on Monday as well due to snap-checking.

