Time to dump: Jamaat-e-Islami breaks up with PTI

Jamaat-e-Islami ended its five-year alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government Thursday. Leaders of the two parties praised each other while parting ways.

“We are thankful to the KP chief minister for their cooperation,” said Inayatullah Khan, a Jamaat-e-Islami MPA who was a senior minister for local government.

KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said the Jamaat-e-Islami had “clean” people.

Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had allied to form a government in KP after the 2013 elections. Jamaat-e-Islami MPAs held three ministries.

On the other hand, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other religious leaders formally announced the revival of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal. Liaquat Baloch of Jamaat-e-Islami is the general secretary of this bloc of religious parties.

Story first published: 3rd May 2018