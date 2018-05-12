Tiger cubs steal the show at Rawalpindi’s Ayub Park

May 12, 2018
Three new tiger cubs were the center of attention on Saturday as visitors flocked to see them in large numbers at the Ayub National Park. 

Ayub National Park's administration made sure that zoo-goers, especially children, spent quality time with the cubs

"I saw the three cubs and they are exceptionally beautiful," said an enthusiastic boy.

The park's administration claimed that a separate veterinary section had been set up to provide medical care and food for the tiger cubs.

The park administration said that the tiger cubs would soon be named.
