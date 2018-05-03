At least three people were killed and nine others sustained injuries in a blast near a government vehicle in Attock’s Bisaal area, police said on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses said gunmen sprayed volley of bullet on the vehicle, later an explosion was also heard.

Three people were taken to Rawalpindi in critical condition, while six others were shifted to district hospital.

Security forces surrounded the area and the bomb disposal squad examined the scene. However, the nature of blast is yet to be confirmed by the officials.

Story first published: 3rd May 2018