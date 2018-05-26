The Spy Chronicles: Which topics does the tell-all book deal with?

The book deals with sensitive topics ranging from Hafiz Saeed to the Mumbai attacks and even the Abbottabad operation. The book also focuses on the operations conducted by the ISI and the R&AW.The book is basically a conversation between the two former spymasters who go at great lengths to give their analysis as well. However, the discussion of certain national security issues has irked some elements in Pakistan who have questioned Gen (r) Durrani's act of discussing state secrets in public.The book will also have an effect on the upcoming general elections as it sheds light on politicians and how they took part in politics.The armed forces have expressed their reservation at Gen (r) Durrani's book and summoned him at the GHQ on May 28 to provide an explanation.Mr. Ghafoor tweeted that Lt Gen (r) Asad Durrani has been summoned to GHQ on May 28. “He will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in book Spy Chronicles.”He said the attribution has been taken as violation of Military Code of Conduct that is applicable on all serving and retired military personnel.

