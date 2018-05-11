The ‘Baghi’ returns to PML-N

The veteran politician Javed Hashmi has finally returned to PML-N seven years after he left the party to join the PTI.

“I am not announcing to join Muslim League because I have always been the part of Muslim League,” Javed Hashmi said in PML-N’s Multan rally on Friday.

The Multan-based politician had parted ways with the PML-N in December 2011 and was given a warm welcome by PTI’s supporters in a Karachi Jalsa the same month.

In October 2015, Hashmi left the PTI after developing differences with party chairman Imran Khan, who he claimed tried to topple the government during 2014 sit-in with establishment’s help.

“Nawaz Sharif has always been my leader and will always remain so,” Hashmi said.

“I have told my children to bury me in the Muslim League’s flag after my death.”

Nawaz Sharif sees Naya Pakistan in Multan

The PML-N Quaid said whoever wants to see the ‘Naya Pakistan’ should visit Multan.

“I would never ask for votes, if they don’t find Multan better than Peshawar,” he said.

Sharif said the PML-N will provide jobs to the youth and work for the development of the city.

“We will restore the sanctity of vote,” he added, asking the people to respond to his call whenever he seeks their help.

He criticized Imran Khan for aiding disgruntled PML-N leaders who had left the party to form Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz.

Nawaz still popular than conspirators: Maryam

The former first daughter lashed out at her father’s opponents and said Nawaz Sharif was still popular than the conspirators.

She said Nawaz Sharif wasn’t competing with Imran Khan but his patrons.

“Just wait for a few months, Imran will again be crying over rigging in the elections,” she added.

Maryam also criticized NAB and said its fresh order to initiate a ‘money laundering’ inquiry against Nawaz Sharif has ‘become a joke’.

Story first published: 11th May 2018