Texas shooting: PM condoles with family of Sabika Sheikh

May 20, 2018
Zamir Hussain Laghari

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived in Karachi on Sunday and visited the home of Sabika Sheikh, a 17-year-old Pakistani student who was killed along nine others in shooting at a school in Texas, US.

The PM offered condolences to parents, brother and sister of Sabika, and expressed his grief and sorrow over the incident.

“The entire nation is grieved over the death of a brilliant daughter of the nation,” he said.

Mr. Abbasi said extremist tendencies are not an issue of any country or region, but are a global problem, which can be overcome through concerted efforts, the PM said, according a statement.

The PM was accompanied by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair.

Sabika Sheikh was an exchange student at the Santa Fe High School in Texas, where a young gunman opened fire on his classmates Friday.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston Aisha Farooqui collected the body. The funeral prayers of Sabika Sheikh will be offered on Sunday at 2:00 pm local time.

Her body is expected to reach Karachi by Tuesday or Wednesday, according to her father.

