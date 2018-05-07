Terrorism has no religion, sect or ethnicity: Army chief

May 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Quetta on Monday and addressed the participants of Second National Security Workshop Balochistan organized by Southern Command in collaboration with provincial government.

The two-week long workshop was aimed at creating understanding about critical national security issues, capacity building for timely decision making and enabling the participants to comprehend interplay of all elements of national power in the construct of ‘Comprehensive National Security’.

Members of National and Balochistan Provincial assemblies, Media representatives and Civil Services officers attended the workshop.

Highlighting internal and external challenges, the Army Chief said that full spectrum of threat demands comprehensive national response and Army is fully engaged in enabling that response in coordination with other institutions of the state.

General Bajwa said that terrorism has no religion, sect or ethnicity. “Pakistan has fought against this menace indiscriminately and shall root it out through whole of the nation approach.”

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa accompanied the Army Chief.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 7th May 2018

 

