Terror bid foiled in Sialkot as CTD arrests two TTP terrorists

May 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


As many as two terrorists hailing from outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan have been arrested from Sialkot hours before religiously important night is going to be today (Tuesday).

The terrorists were nabbed from the city area of Orah Chowk, said the Counterterrorism Department of Punjab police.

“The detained saboteurs wanted to launch a terrorist activity on Shab-e-Bara’at,” said the CTD sources.

The arrested terrorists, Wajahat Hussain and Sajjad Ahmad, belong to Sialkot, according to police.

Police seized explosives and shifted them to an undisclosed location for interrogation.


Published in Latest, Pakistan

Story first published: 1st May 2018

 

See Also

Nawaz Sharif is not disqualified for life, says Maryam

April 13, 2018 8:25 pm

CJP takes notice of journalist’s murder in Sialkot

April 4, 2018 5:50 pm

Woman, son murdered in Sialkot

April 3, 2018 7:45 pm

Medicines, drips being stolen from Sialkot hospital

March 24, 2018 2:54 pm

Three injured as car hits protesting students in Sialkot

March 19, 2018 10:06 pm

#SpeakUp: College students in Sialkot protest against ‘harassment’

March 18, 2018 11:46 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 30 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 30 April 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.