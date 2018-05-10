Sindh CM to present budget at 3pm, with special allocations for education, health

May 10, 2018
Sanjay Kumar

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah will present the budget at 3pm today (Thursday). He said that the government is making special allocations for education and health.

The CM holds the additional charge of the provincial finance minister. Earlier on Thursday, he presided over a cabinet session and approved the budget proposals.

The cabinet proposed a budget of Rs1.14 trillion.

The CM said that the government’s focus is on social projects.

Taxes to go up for cars, rickshaws, motorcycles

The registration fee on imported cars will go up 100% in Sindh.

The provincial government plans to increase the taxes on buying vehicles. The registration fee on imported cars is going up by 100%. It was Rs100,000. It will now be Rs200,000.

The registration fee of cars with an engine power of 1,000cc, 1,300cc and 2,500cc will go up 25%.

Those who want to buy 150cc motorcycles will have to pay three times more. Sports bike lovers will now pay Rs5,000 as registration fee instead of Rs1,500.

A 50% increase is recommended in the transfer fee that you pay when buying used motorcycles.

The tax on rickshaws will go up 50% increase. This is likely to increase the rates of this public transport.

