Suspected LeJ commander involved in Hazara Town bombing arrested by CTD

Balochistan’s Counter Terrorism Department claimed to have arrested a suspected killer, who they say was involved in over 160 target killings.

“Raheem alias captain is a key commander of outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi,” said DIG CTD Aitzaz Goraya. “The terrorist was trained in Afghanistan.”

The suspect was arrested by the CTD and security forces in a raid at his hideout.

The DIG said that those involved in the recent attacks on Hazaras in Quetta have been identified and would be arrested soon.

DIG Goraya said that Raheem has confessed to his involvement in 2013 suicide bombing in Hazara Town and attacks on Women University and Bolan Medical Center.

Over 140 people were killed in three attacks.

The DIG CTD further said that the militants, who were involved in recent terror attacks in Quetta, had come from Afghanistan after training.

Hazaras and Christians under attack

In a fresh attack on April 28, two Hazara shopkeepers were killed in a drive-by shooting on Quetta’s Jamaluddin Afghani road.

Two Hazaras were killed and another was injured on April 29 in an attack near the Western Bypass.

A shopkeeper was gunned down on April 18 while another Hazara was killed in the beginning of the month.

At least 15 Christians have been killed in targeted shootings and a bombing at Methodist Church in Quetta since December 2017.

On April 24, three suicide bombers attacked the policemen and FC personnel in Quetta, killing at least six policemen and injuring 15 others.

According to National Commission for Human Rights, at least 509 Hazaras have been killed in targeted shootings and bombings in Balochistan.

Story first published: 1st May 2018