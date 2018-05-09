Suspected LeJ commander arrested in Quetta

May 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

File Photo: AFP

The CTD arrested a commander of banned outfit in a raid conducted near Mian Ghundi area of Quetta.

Hafiz Muhammad Ismail, a commander of outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi was arrested from his resident, DIG CTD Aitzaz Ahmed Goraya said on Wednesday.

Arms and ammunition, including a Kalashnikov, a magazine, a hand grenade and 150 kilograms of explosive material were recovered from his possession.

The DIG said that the suspect has confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities since 2014 along with another member of his organization identified as Najeeb Badeni.

The suspect is believed to be involved in various targeted killings in Quetta.

DIG Goraya said further investigation was underway to arrest other members of his group.

