Supreme Court’s verdict on Bahria Town Karachi: 10 key points to note

May 4, 2018
The Supreme Court has restrained Bahria Town Karachi from selling or allotting land, declaring the housing project’s exchange of land with Malir Development Authority illegal.

Here are five key points about today’s judgment:

* The court says government land would go back to the government and Bahria Town’s land would go back to the Bahria Town.

* NAB will probe into transfer of MDA land to Bahria Town and file references against culprits.

* The SC requested Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a separate bench for implementation of the judgement.

* As third-party interest has been created, the new bench, if constituted, will determine key questions, including value of allotment, measurement of the land utilised by Bahria Town etc.

* According to a survey, MDA exchanged 9140 acres of land to Bahria Town.

* Bahria Town occupies a total of 12156 acres.

* The Bahria Town is restrained from undertaking any development activity in more than 6000 acres.

* MDA has been restrained from consolidating any further portion of Bahria Town land.

* A committee is being constituted to evaluate market price of the lands exchanged between MDA and Bahria.

* The bench observed that some irregularities have also come forth in DHA City project, for which it requested CJP to take a suo motu notice.

Published in Economy, Pakistan

Story first published: 4th May 2018

 

