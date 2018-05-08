Supreme Court suspends Ishaq Dar’s Senate membership

The Supreme Court suspended former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s Senate membership after he failed to appear before the court on Tuesday.

A four-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar heard the case against Dar’s Senate election.

The Chief Justice inquired when Dar will return. “If Mr Dar is ailing, the case will resume once he comes back,” the chief justice said. “We give him 15 days to come back.”

“Ishaq Dar is seen running around on television screens,” Justice Ijazul Ahsan said. “But, his medical report shows him critically ill.”

Petitioner Nawazish Pirzada of the PPP had challenged Dar’s nomination in the Senate election.

Meanwhile, an accountability court has declared Dar a proclaimed offender as he has continuously failed to appear before the court in a case regarding assets beyond known sources of income.

Story first published: 8th May 2018