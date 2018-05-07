Sukkur: Women organise sit-in protest against water shortage

Reported by: Sahil Jogi

A group of burqa-clad women organised a sit-in protest in Sukkur against water shortage, on Monday.

“We have to face more hardships than men because we have to do chores in houses,” said an angry woman. “With no water in our houses, how can we wash clothes and bathe our children?”

The angry protesters burnt tyres and blocked Nawan Goth road.

The women did not call off their protest until a UC Nazim listened to their demands and assured them that the water shortage problem would be solved soon.

“Mosques make announcements urging people to perform Wuzu in their homes,” said another angry woman. “Imagine that–even mosques don’t have water for the worshippers,” she added.

The protesters threatened to stage a sit-in protest outside Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Islam Shaikh’s house if the issue was not resolved.

