Khurram Nawaz Gandapur of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek has said that the students of Minhaj University, Lahore will have to respect the institute’s rules and regulations.

He spoke to SAMAA TV after footage of him shouting at female students was leaked. He said that he behaved in such way because the girls misbehaved with the administration.

Gandapur said that students were not allowed to go outside at night.

“The 113 students said that they will go outside to attend a party at any cost,” he said. “The pupils held the staff hostage when they were stopped.”

He claimed that the girls started misbehaving with him as he reached the hostel and they refused to go to their rooms.

“I told the girl, who was misbehaving the most, to dial the phone number of her parents so I could talk with them,” he said.

He said that a selective part of the only video footage was leaking which portrayed the girls as victims and it did not accurately provide the entire context.

Story first published: 19th May 2018