Students have to respect rules, says Gandapur in his defence after shouting video leak

May 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Khurram Nawaz Gandapur of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek has said that the students of Minhaj University, Lahore will have to respect the institute’s rules and regulations.

He spoke to SAMAA TV after footage of him shouting at female students was leaked. He said that he behaved in such way because the girls misbehaved with the administration.

Gandapur said that students were not allowed to go outside at night.

“The 113 students said that they will go outside to attend a party at any cost,” he said. “The pupils held the staff hostage when they were stopped.”

He claimed that the girls started misbehaving with him as he reached the hostel and they refused to go to their rooms.

“I told the girl, who was misbehaving the most, to dial the phone number of her parents so I could talk with them,” he said.

He said that a selective part of the only video footage was leaking which portrayed the girls as victims and it did not accurately provide the entire context.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 19th May 2018

 

See Also

PAT’s Gandapur misbehaves with hostel girls

May 18, 2018 11:47 pm

PAT submits petition for treason case against Sharif

May 14, 2018 11:04 am

Army chief plays chess with students at GHQ

May 9, 2018 6:00 pm

Aligarh University students defend Jinnah’s portrait on campus wall

May 3, 2018 12:05 am

Gwadar students put innovative brilliance on display at first Science Festival

April 28, 2018 5:14 pm

Killed on campus: Lahore students, rights activists remember Mashal Khan

April 13, 2018 8:20 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 18 May 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 18 May 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 18 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 18 May 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 18 May 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 18 May 2018

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 2nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 18 May 2018

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 2nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 18 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.