Statement on Mumbai attacks was misconstrued, says Sharif

May 14, 2018
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that his statement regarding the 2008 Mumbai attacks were misconstrued.

Nawaz Sharif has said that he did not issue any such statement which poses a threat to national security.

The former prime minister, in an interview to an English daily, said “Militant organizations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me.”

Sharif’s statements sparked an outrage both in Pakistan and India. The leaders of opposition parties, analysts and media personalities severely criticized the ex-premier and asked him to take back his remarks.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek have filed applications and petitions seeking treason cases against the PML-N founder.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Sherry Rehman said Sharif’s remarks were being treated around the world as a stamp on Modi’s stance about Pakistan. She said that former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar had said that India had not rendered its full cooperation in the Mumbai attacks.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan said that Nawaz is part of an international plan to weaken our army. Nawaz Sharif is using the language of Indian PM Narendra Modi and speaking against country’s army.

President of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the statements of Nawaz Sharif would have disappointed the Muslims in Kashmir and India. He asked, “Does a leader remain silent when it comes to dealing with a spy.”

Vice Chairman of PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi asked why Sharif raised the issue when Pakistan is surrounded by conspiracies.

Story first published: 14th May 2018

 

