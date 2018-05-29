State is determined to root out extremism, terrorism: Army Chief

May 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the youth has a ‘great role to play’ in rooting out extremism and terrorism from the country.

“The state is determined to root out extremism and terrorism for which the youth has a great role to play,” the Army chief told a delegation of FATA Youth Jirga.

Youth Jirga of erstwhile FATA met General Qamar Javed Bajwa at ISPR on Monday.

According to ISPR, General Bajwa congratulated the brave tribes especially the tribal youth on successful and historic merger of FATA into KP to their popular sentiments.

He said that this mainstreaming shall facilitate bringing enduring peace, stability and socio-economic development of the long neglected and terrorism rid area.

“Focus on your peaceful endeavours, participate in political and democratic activities,” the Army chief said. “We have achieved peace at a very high cost of blood and national exchequer and we shall never let it lose.”

The Jirga acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for bringing back peace, stability and socio economic development in the area.

They also acknowledged COAS’s special interest towards mainstreaming of erstwhile FATA.

COAS lauded youth for their determination and support to Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism.

COAS said that achievements through sacrifices of brave tribal people are being consolidated while we transit from relative stability to enduring peace.

He also shared his engagement with Afghan leadership for enhanced cooperation and security measures along Pak-Afghan border.

He advised the youth to continue playing their role towards peace and progress of Pakistan as they are the future leaders.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th May 2018

 

