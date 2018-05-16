Sports is the way to stop war, says boxer Amir Khan on Pak-India ties

May 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Sports is the way to stop war, British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan said while talking about Pak-India ties.

“I know India and Pakistan have problems all the time,” he told the media in Lahore. “The only way of fixing this problem is [through] sports.”

He said he will announce the date of his next boxing match after Ramazan, probably in September. “Ramzan Mubarak to all of you in Pakistan and all around the world,” he said.

Amir Khan and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, are in Lahore to attend the first Inter-Division Punjab Open Boxing Championship. The two have been invited as chief guests in the final.

“On my way to Pakistan to attend the Punjab Boxing Championship in Lahore as special guest,” he tweeted. “I’m looking forward in seeing Pakistan’s boxing talent.”

The couple reached Lahore via an international flight under strict security arrangements. A picture of Khan and his wife, taken upon their arrival in Pakistan, went viral on Twitter.
Published in Pakistan, Sports

Story first published: 16th May 2018

 

See Also

Pakistan beat Ireland by five wickets in one-off cricket Test

May 15, 2018 7:50 pm

Young people in Afghanistan are marching for peace

May 15, 2018 1:05 pm

Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom reach Lahore to attend boxing event

May 15, 2018 10:48 am

Pakistan’s Amir takes 100th Test wicket on Ireland return

May 14, 2018 8:04 pm

Pakistani hockey legend Mansoor Ahmad laid to rest in Karachi

May 13, 2018 5:36 pm

Wickets: When Ireland gave Pakistan an early scare with two wickets

May 12, 2018 8:43 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.