“I know India and Pakistan have problems all the time,” he told the media in Lahore. “The only way of fixing this problem is [through] sports.”He said he will announce the date of his next boxing match after Ramazan, probably in September. “Ramzan Mubarak to all of you in Pakistan and all around the world,” he said.Amir Khan and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, are in Lahore to attend the first Inter-Division Punjab Open Boxing Championship. The two have been invited as chief guests in the final.“On my way to Pakistan to attend the Punjab Boxing Championship in Lahore as special guest,” he tweeted. “I’m looking forward in seeing Pakistan’s boxing talent.”The couple reached Lahore via an international flight under strict security arrangements. A picture of Khan and his wife, taken upon their arrival in Pakistan, went viral on Twitter.

Story first published: 16th May 2018