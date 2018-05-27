Six terrorists killed in Gujrat encounter

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) gunned down six terrorists in Gujrat.

A spokesperson of the anti-terror force said that nine terrorists opened fire on the security teams when they were signalled to stop near Shadiwal checkpost.

An exchange of fire took place in which Abdul Muqeem, Faisal Nisar, Mohammad Usman, Abdul Azeem, Rauf Ahmad and Sohaib were killed.

The terrorists were planning to target sensitive installations on Sunday morning, according to the CTD spokesman.

Maps, suicide jackets, explosive material, electronic devices, five hand grenades and different kind of weapons were recovered from the dead terrorists.

The terrorists are said to be involved in the killing of Brigadier Zahoor Qadri and Ferozepur Road explosion which killed eight security men.

