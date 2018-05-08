Six killed in road tragedy near Jamshoro

At least six people, including women, were killed in an accident on M9 Motorway near Jamshoro, Samaa reported Tuesday.

According to our correspondent, a vehicle collided head-on with truck on M9 Motorway near Looni Kot.

At least six people died on the spot while two others were wounded in the deadly road crash. They were rushed to civil hospital Hyderabad, police and rescue officials said.

Rescuers said two women and a child were among the deceased. Their bodies were taken to a morgue in Hyderabad.

Looni Kot is located on Karachi-Hyderabad motorway near Jamshoro, some 40 kilometres from Nooriabad.

Cause of the accident could not be confirmed immediately.

Story first published: 8th May 2018