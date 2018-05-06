Sindh Government has been requested to announce summer vacations from May 14 to July 16.

The summer holidays are set to be observed from June 1 to July 31.

A joint summary was sent by the schools to the School Education and Literacy Department to announce holidays on the recommended date.

“Since the temperatures are already going to late 40s in parts of the province, the risk of heat stroke is very high,” the summary reads. “This is further worsened during Ramazan since people are unable to maintain a good fluid intake.”

“Therefore, it is requested that the summer vacation be rescheduled starting from May 14 to July 16.”

Story first published: 6th May 2018