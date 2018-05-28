Sindh govt, opposition fail to develop consensus over caretaker CM

May 28, 2018
Sanjay Kumar

The Sindh government and opposition have failed to develop consensus over the appointment of caretaker chief minister.

CM Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader Khawaja Izhar have suggested their candidates for the slot.

Murad suggested the names of Ghulam Ali Pasha, Sonu Khan, Humair Soomro and Younus Soomro.

The opposition leader tabled the names of Aftab Sheikh, Ghous Ali Shah, Ameer Muslim Hani and Fazl-ur-Rehman.

The PPP wants to name former secretary Ghulam Ali Pasha as the caretaker CM. However, both Murad Ali Shah and Khawaja Izhar have decided to meet again tomorrow (May 29) after holding consultations with their leadership.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 28th May 2018

 

