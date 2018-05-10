Sindh govt increases car registration fee in budget 2018-19

May 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Registration prices of locally manufactured cars and imported vehicles have been increased in the budget for the financial year 2018-19. 

The budget has increased problems for residents of Sindh as registration fees of imported vehicles have been increased by 100%. This means that if an imported car's registration fee was Rs 100,000 then it has now been increased to Rs 200,000.

Locally manufactured 1000 cc, 1300cc and 2500cc cars' registration fee has been increased by 25%.

 
Published in Economy, Pakistan, Video

Story first published: 10th May 2018

 

