Sindh CM accuses Imran Khan of disrupting peace in Karachi

May 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Monday night that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wanted to ruin Karachi’s peace.

His statement came after workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the PTI clashed at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Karachi on Monday night.

Read previous story: Several injured as PTI, PPP workers clash in Karachi

“The party that has the legal permit will hold the rally at Hakeem Saeed Ground,” the chief minister said on Tuesday, adding that the PPP had the permit to use the ground on May 12.

“We didn’t expect this situation. It’s my responsibility to maintain the peace in the city,” he said.

“I was on roads on May 12, 2007. The PTI has no idea of what happened on that day,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday demanded the Sindh government to take action against those involved.

“Strongly condemn the attack on PTI workers by PPP at our jalsagah camp in Karachi yesterday. Sindh govt must take action against those who used violence against our workers,” said the PTI chief tweeted on Tuesday.

“Strong arm tactics by PPP reflects their fear of PTI’s rising popularity in Sindh,” he added.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 8th May 2018

 

See Also

Several injured as PTI, PPP workers clash in Karachi

May 8, 2018 12:40 am

Gun attack on minister deepens political divisions as Pakistan nears elections

May 7, 2018 9:38 pm

People’s thumb, not umpire’s finger will rule in next elections, says Nawaz

May 7, 2018 9:21 pm

Imran welcomes CJ’s initiative to visit hospitals in KP

May 7, 2018 6:41 pm

PML-N govt has damaged farmers beyond measure, says Bilawal

May 7, 2018 6:21 pm

Karachiites turn to the beach for relief—only to be charged twice for parking

May 6, 2018 6:42 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 07 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 07 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 07 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 07 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.