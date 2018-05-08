Sindh CM accuses Imran Khan of disrupting peace in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Monday night that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wanted to ruin Karachi’s peace.

His statement came after workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the PTI clashed at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Karachi on Monday night.

“The party that has the legal permit will hold the rally at Hakeem Saeed Ground,” the chief minister said on Tuesday, adding that the PPP had the permit to use the ground on May 12.

“We didn’t expect this situation. It’s my responsibility to maintain the peace in the city,” he said.

“I was on roads on May 12, 2007. The PTI has no idea of what happened on that day,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday demanded the Sindh government to take action against those involved.

“Strongly condemn the attack on PTI workers by PPP at our jalsagah camp in Karachi yesterday. Sindh govt must take action against those who used violence against our workers,” said the PTI chief tweeted on Tuesday.

“Strong arm tactics by PPP reflects their fear of PTI’s rising popularity in Sindh,” he added.

Story first published: 8th May 2018