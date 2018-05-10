Sindh budget: 10% raise in salaries, pensions

The Sindh government announced budget for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018-19 with an outlay of Rs.1142 billion (Rs.1.04 trillion), Samaa reported Thursday.

Tenure of the provincial and federal government is ending on May 31 and general elections are likely in July this year.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, presented the budget for fiscal year 2018-19 in Sindh Assembly as opposition protested during his speech.

The government gross revenue receipts are estimated at Rs.1028 billion, and the expenditures Rs.1043.

Rs.120 billion is planned to be raised from sales tax and Rs.665 billion from the federal divisible pool.

Salary/ Pension

The Rs.1.04 trillion budget includes 10% increase in the salaries and pension of the public sector employees coupled with creation of around 46,000 new jobs.

Health

The allocation for health sector is Rs.85.3 billion on non-development side and Rs.15.50 billion on development side during current financial 2017-18.

New schemes of health sector will be accommodated under the provision of Rs.50 billion earmarked separately.

The government announced Rs.5.59billion grant to SIUT to sustain its services at Karachi and for its new initiatives in other cities. It includes establishment of SUIT at Larkana with an allocation of Rs.497.5 million.

Malnutrition: Some 48% children in Sindh are malnourished and stunted. Keeping it in view, the government has proposed an allocation of Rs.5.1 billion in the next year.

Development

Under the proposed budget Rs.282 billion has been allocated for annual development programme (ADP) including Rs.30 billion for district packages and Rs.50 billion for new schemes.

Education

The allocation of education sector is Rs.178.70 billion. Non-development side and Rs.21.13 billion on Development side during current financial year.

The non-development budget of education has been increased from Rs.178.70 billion to Rs.205.739 billion in next financial year 2018-19.

Whereas, on development side, Rs.24.4 billion are allocated in ADP 2018-19, for 309 on-going schemes only, whereas new schemes of education sector will be accommodated under the provision of Rs.50.00 billion earmarked separately as “Block Allocation” for new schemes for all sectors in ADP 2018-19.

The govt has allocated Rs.9.598 billion in the budget of Sindh Education Foundation for the next financial year 2018-19 as against last year’s Rs.8.085 billion.

For college education an allocation of Rs.5000.000 million has been proposed for ADP 2018-19 for 48 ongoing schemes.

Special education: Rs.1,241 million proposed for next.

Other sectors

Rs.105 billion earmarked for security and Rs.72 billion for local governments; Rs.9 billion have been allocated for public health and engineering department.

Story first published: 10th May 2018