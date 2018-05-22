Shopkeeper gunned down in Quetta

Unidentified armed men shot dead a shopkeeper at Jatak Stop area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim was identified as Mirza Khan, a resident of Kuchlak.

The police said the unidentified men opened fire at the shopkeeper when he was in his shop and fled away after the attack.

The shopkeeper he received multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot.

The body was taken to civil hospital for medico legal formalities and was later handed over to the heirs.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

