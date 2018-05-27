Shootout leaves four dead in Quetta

May 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

A shootout in Quetta city on Sunday evening left two police officers and two militants dead, officials said.

The incident occurred around sunset when two gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire, killing two traffic police.

Officers on patrol nearby heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene.

“They engaged the attackers in firing and killed them on the spot,” Abdul Razaq Cheema, a senior police official in the city, told AFP.

He said that another militant on a separate motorcycle was wounded in the clashes before fleeing.

Ghulam Ali Baoch, home secretary of Balochistan, confirmed the incident and announced a reward of one million rupees ($8,644) for any information on the militants.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. – AFP

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 27th May 2018

 

