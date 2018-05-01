Shehbaz Sharif apologizes for Rana Sana’s ‘anti-women’ remarks

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has apologized over “anti-women remarks made by some party leaders”.

“PML-N acknowledges and encourages the role of women in national politics,” Sharif said. “Any statement demeaning them is highly irresponsible.”

PMLN acknowledes and encourages the role of women in national politics. Any statement demeaning them is highly irresponsible. We have to maintain decency and element of respect in political discourse. I apologise for anti-women remarks made by some party leaders. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 1, 2018

Shehbaz Sharif’s statement came a day after Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah made derogatory remarks against the women participants in PTI’s Lahore rally.

On April 30, Rana Sanaullah had said that the PTI had brought professional female entertainers to dance at its Jalsa.

The PML-N president in his tweet advised the party leaders to “maintain decency and element of respect in political discourse”.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah said he was ready to tender an apology for his remarks, if Imran Khan ‘surrenders’ his cellphone.

“Didn’t Imran Khan harass Ayesha Gulalai by sending her text messages?” Rana added.

Imran Khan has also lashed out at PML-N over leaders’ derogatory remarks against the women participants and said “Rana Sanaullah and his fellow cohorts reflect the mindset of Sharifs.”

Rana Sanaullah and his fellow cohorts reflect the mindset of the Sharifs & how they look down on women. Scratch the surface and their real face emerges. https://t.co/PAptflmHM9 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 30, 2018

Imran Khan thanked women workers for attending party’s Lahore rally.

PTI’s Ali Zaidi had given Rana Sanaullah 48 hours to tender an apology, warning that the party will stage a sit-in, if the Punjab law minister doesn’t apologize.

