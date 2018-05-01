Shehbaz Sharif apologizes for Rana Sana’s ‘anti-women’ remarks

May 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has apologized over “anti-women remarks made by some party leaders”.

“PML-N acknowledges and encourages the role of women in national politics,” Sharif said. “Any statement demeaning them is highly irresponsible.”

Shehbaz Sharif’s statement came a day after Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah made derogatory remarks against the women participants in PTI’s Lahore rally.

On April 30, Rana Sanaullah had said that the PTI had brought professional female entertainers to dance at its Jalsa.

The PML-N president in his tweet advised the party leaders to “maintain decency and element of respect in political discourse”.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah said he was ready to tender an apology for his remarks, if Imran Khan ‘surrenders’ his cellphone.

“Didn’t Imran Khan harass Ayesha Gulalai by sending her text messages?” Rana added.

Imran Khan has also lashed out at PML-N over leaders’ derogatory remarks against the women participants and said “Rana Sanaullah and his fellow cohorts reflect the mindset of Sharifs.”

Imran Khan thanked women workers for attending party’s Lahore rally.

PTI’s Ali Zaidi had given Rana Sanaullah 48 hours to tender an apology, warning that the party will stage a sit-in, if the Punjab law minister doesn’t apologize.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 1st May 2018

 

See Also

Govt had nothing to do with NAB action against Dr Asim and others, Sharif tells Zardari

May 1, 2018 5:52 pm

Not joining PPP, says Amjad Sabri’s mother

April 30, 2018 8:03 pm

I may get punished in corruption case, says Nawaz Sharif giving future plans

April 30, 2018 3:59 pm

Cairo women take to the American football field

April 30, 2018 10:25 am

Imran Khan unveils 11-point agenda to create ‘Naya Pakistan’

April 29, 2018 11:26 pm

This is not Jinnah’s Pakistan, says Imran Khan

April 29, 2018 8:25 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 01 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 01 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 30 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 30 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.