Shehbaz defends Nawaz over controversial interview

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif has defended his brother Nawaz Sharif’s controversial remarks about Mumbai attacks, Samaa reported.

“His statement has been taken out of context,” Shehbaz said while addressing a rally in Mirpurkhas district of Sindh.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir, justified Sharif’s statement.

“Nawaz Sharif spoke of the challenges of terrorism and jihadi organisations, talked about cleaning the home first since Pakistan is facing these challenges, but instead, allegations are being levelled. This is what Indian media wants,” the minister said.

Dastagir, a senior PML-N leader, also holds additional portfolio of foreign minister.

PMLN spokesman claimed the party chief’s statement was ‘misinterpreted’.

“PMLN would like to set the record straight on the interview of PML-N Quaid carried yesterday by DAWN. At the outset, statement of the Quaid has been grossly misinterpreted by the Indian media.”

“Unfortunately a section of Pakistani electronic and social media has intentionally or unintentionally not only validated but has lent credence to the malicious propaganda of Indian media without going through the full facts of the statement.”

“The PML-N as the country’s premier popular national political party and its Quaid need no certificate from anybody on their commitment and capacity to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s national security. After all, it was Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who, resisting all pressures, took the most important and most difficult decision on national security in Pakistan’s history by making the country a nuclear power in May 1998,” said the PML-N spokesperson.

