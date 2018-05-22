Shehbaz criticizes PTI over 100-day agenda

May 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has criticized Imran Khan and Asif Zardari for what he calls their politics of sit-ins and name calling.

“The people are fed up of their politics of deceit and allegations,” he said. “We have selflessly served the masses day and night”

The Punjab Chief Minister said Imran Khan has done nothing during PTI’s five years in KP government.

He said the PTI government has ruined KP province. “They can’t befool the nation through their 100 days agenda.”

Mr. Sharif praised his government in Punjab and said it has already completed more than a thousand development projects of public welfare and totally revolutionized the health and education sectors.

“That is why I am of the opinion that work earns true respect and the allegations of Niazi cannot cause any damage to us,” he added.

The Punjab CM called Imran Khan and Asif Zardari political jugglers and said his opponents will continue to level baseless allegations and tell lies. “Our government has set a trend of hard work, honesty and trust while Niazi set records of falsehood.”

“He did not establish any hospital or educational institution in KP and their claim of producing electricity has also proved wrong.”

He accused former president Asif Zardari of “looting the wealth of the nation with both hands”.

Mr. Sharif said that NAB was a constitutional body and investigating corruption was its responsibility.

However, he said that accountability should be transparent. “And if it is done without transparency, questions will arise and the people will question the process.”

APP

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd May 2018

 

See Also

Electables joining PTI due to my vision, says Imran Khan

May 22, 2018 8:22 pm

Books meant to be given away to students being sold as scrap in Karachi

May 22, 2018 5:37 pm

Save lives, plant trees: Bringing down Karachi’s temperature

May 22, 2018 4:32 pm

Has Nawaz’s Mumbai attacks statement divided PML-N?

May 22, 2018 4:03 pm

Medicines available free of cost at DHQ Hospital Chiniot, says Shehbaz

May 22, 2018 3:01 pm

Cyclone making its way towards Karachi, warns Met Office

May 22, 2018 12:27 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 5nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 21 May 2018

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 5nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 21 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.