Sharif demands NAB chairman produce evidence on $4.9b claim

May 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday demanded the chief of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produce evidence to support NAB’s claim that the former PM was had sent $4.9 billion to India. 

“The allegation is so serious and shameful that ignoring it would mean destabilising the political, democratic and constitutional system of Pakistan,” the former PM said, addressing a press conference at Punjab House, Islamabad.

“The allegation against me is that I sent almost five billion dollars out of the country through money-laundering and hurt the foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan while benefiting the India’s foreign exchange reserves,” the former PM said.

“The NAB chief should furnish evidence to prove his allegations against me within 24 hours,” Nawaz Sharif demanded.

The World Bank in 2016 issued a report in which it claimed that $4.9 billion was transferred from Pakistan to India. However, in September 2016 the State Bank of Pakistan denied the claim. On May 8 this year, the NAB issued a press release, stating that it had begun investigating Nawaz Sharif for laundering $4.9 billion to India.

“The NAB that was meant to be a corruption watchdog is nothing but a tool for churning out allegations against me,” he said.

“Corruption of even a single penny wasn’t proved against me in Panama Papers case. But, I was disqualified on the basis of Iqamah as it had been earlier decided I will be sacked from the premiership.”

Published in Latest, Pakistan

Story first published: 10th May 2018

 

See Also

Analysis: Your next caretaker PM and how he is most likely to be named

May 10, 2018 4:35 pm

Bilawal promises to make S Punjab separate province if PPP forms next govt

May 9, 2018 11:25 pm

Clean drinking water case: NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif

May 9, 2018 10:42 pm

No possibility of a post-election alliance with PPP, says Tareen

May 9, 2018 8:37 pm

Accountability Court gets one month to finish Sharif family trial

May 9, 2018 8:23 pm

PML-N South Punjab defectors join hands with Imran Khan

May 9, 2018 8:07 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 May 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha | 10 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha | 10 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Shahjahan Khurram

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.