Shangla’s boat taxis weather terror’s storm

As soon as the sun hits the mountains of Thakot and Dandai, villagers from Shangla and Battagram dash to the banks of the mighty Indus River to get on with the unfinished business of the day.

Half a dozen passenger boats anchored to boulders bob in the chilled, swirling waters. Women with sacks of maize balanced on their heads arrive. Children scamper on to the deck, their plastic sandals in one hand and a rooster tucked under the other arm. They will sell the roosters in Bisham Bazaar where the women will exchange their grain for sugar, tea, matchboxes and medicines. The boats fill up within minutes and somehow miraculously even have space left for a sick man being transported on a charpoy. The boats essentially work like trucks, explains Junaid Khan, whose family has been in the business for generations.

This is a tremendous change from what the situation used to be until even as recent as two years ago. Then no one was able to get around.

The young muscular boatman stubs his cigarette out before he starts to steer. “We have done this for generations,” he says. But the entire system was turned upside down when the militants arrived. He was beaten into transporting injured fighters. “I knew it was them but I couldn’t refuse,” he says. At one point, the militants threatened him against offering his transportation services for police and security officials.

Another transporter, Ikramullah, says that the chairlift operators across the rivers also experienced a squeeze between the military and the militants. The chairlift at Kotkay and Manai Sar, for example, were closed for more than two years when militants started using it to move weapons and injured members.

When the service shut down because of them locals suffered as well. Half a dozen boat owners were also picked up. They were stuck between a rock and a hard place. The militants would want them to transport them into the mountains but the security forces were keeping an eye.

Before militancy though, the boats acted as ambulances to pick and drop the sick from Kamch, Didal, Nusrat Khel, Kabul Gram and take them to Ganagaz and Jatkol. “We would even travel to Tarbela Dam and Swabi to take people for treatment,” Junaid says.

According to social activist Dr Ibadullah, who works in Bisham tehsil of Shangla, now that the security situation has improved vastly, people have gone back to using the chairlift to transport daily use items. “Around 200 to 250 people travel through it daily,” he says. This is the highest chairlift in the northern areas of Pakistan at a height of 3,000 feet and to cross 1,000 feet.

But it isn’t just back to business for the locals. Tourists are also returning to Shangla valley, famed for its beauty. Indeed, the chairlift is a heart-stopping attraction for the risk-takers who want to flirt a little with fate.

Story first published: 30th May 2018