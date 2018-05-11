Setback for PML-N in Multan?

A disgruntled MPA Mazhar Abbas, who was elected from PP-201, has decided to part ways with the ruling party. He is expected to join PTI.PML-N is holding today a large rally at Multan’s Qasim Bagh Stadium where the party leader Nawaz Sharif will address his supporters.An untoward incident created tension between the two political parties when unknown persons smeared posters of Nawaz Sharif at the rally venue last night.PML-N blamed PTI workers for defacing the posters with black ink.PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi condemned the incident.“Throwing ink on any political leader’s poster is unethical, we condemn it,” said Qureshi while talking to Samaa. “I’m sure that our mature workers can’t do this.”He, however, said that no political group should be accused without any inquiry or proof.

