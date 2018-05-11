Setback for PML-N in Multan?

May 11, 2018
Aamir Iqbal




The ruling PML-N suffered a setback ahead of its political power show in Multan on Friday.

A disgruntled MPA Mazhar Abbas, who was elected from PP-201, has decided to part ways with the ruling party. He is expected to join PTI.

PML-N is holding today a large rally at Multan’s Qasim Bagh Stadium where the party leader Nawaz Sharif will address his supporters.

An untoward incident created tension between the two political parties when unknown persons smeared posters of Nawaz Sharif at the rally venue last night.

PML-N blamed PTI workers for defacing the posters with black ink.

PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi condemned the incident.

“Throwing ink on any political leader’s poster is unethical, we condemn it,” said Qureshi while talking to Samaa. “I’m sure that our mature workers can’t do this.”

He, however, said that no political group should be accused without any inquiry or proof.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 11th May 2018

 

See Also

Defence Minister Dastgir gets additional portfolio of Foreign Ministry

May 11, 2018 6:09 pm

PML-N decides to take legal action against NAB chief over money laundering accusation

May 11, 2018 3:25 pm

Sabir Nazar on NAB situation

May 11, 2018 2:35 pm

‘Khalai Makhlooq’ responds to Nawaz Sharif’s allegations

May 10, 2018 10:42 pm

Explainer: Nawaz Sharif has benefited from NAB’s blunder

May 10, 2018 10:21 pm

Bilawal holds Nisar responsible for non-implementation of NAP

May 10, 2018 10:19 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha | 11 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha | 11 May 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 11 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 11 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 10 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 10 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Muhammad Saim Khan

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.