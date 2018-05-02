Seize all properties of MQM founder Altaf Hussain in Pakistan, an anti-terrorism court ordered Wednesday .

The court was hearing the Imran Farooq murder case. Unidentified men killed the 50-year-old MQM leader outside his house in London on September 16, 2010.

On Wednesday, the court issued perpetual warrants of arrest for the MQM founder and ordered that his Pakistani ID be blocked.

The Federal Investigation Agency prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz presented a challan during the hearing. The agency had registered a case on December 5, 2015 against Altaf Hussain and other party leaders in connection with Farooq’s murder.

The three accused, Syed Mohsin Ali, Moazzam Ali and Khalid Shamim, were arrested in 2015 over their reported involvement in the crime. The court indicted the three on Wednesday. They have been held in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. They pleaded not guilty during the hearing.

The court ordered Captain (retd) Shoaib, who earlier recorded the confession statements of the suspects, and Abdul Manan, an official of the FIA’s counter-terrorism wing, to appear as witnesses on the next hearing. The hearing was adjourned till May 8.

