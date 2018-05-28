School teacher shot dead in Turbat



A government school teacher was shot dead by men in Turbat, it was reported on Monday.

The Balochistan Levies stated that the gunmen barged into Bilquees’ house at Dasht Kadan area and opened fire. She was killed on the spot. The security force stated that banned organizations may be involved in the incident.

Reporter Shah Noor told SAMAA Digital that she was a Baloch teacher at Bilnagor in Kech. The incident took place three days ago, but because it was from an inaccessible area where the media was not active, the news has taken time to reach.

