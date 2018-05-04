The Supreme Court has prohibited Bahria Town Karachi from selling plots of land and other properties.

A two member bench of the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry has declared the allotment and transfer of the properties illegal.

The court also ordered an investigation into the transfer of Malir Development Authority (MDA) land to Bahria Town.

“A reference should be filed against the culprits after investigation within three months,” the bench remarked. “A special bench should be constituted to implement the chief justice’s verdict.”

Bahria Town Karachi refused to comment on the court’s judgment.

“We cannot issue any statement at the moment,” a Bahria Town representative said. “It will be issued after consultation with the lawyers.”

The court noted that the handing over of Bahria Town Karachi properties can be made according to law. The ruling further mentioned that the prices and the conditions of transfer of property will be set by the constituted bench.

The bench further remarked that several allottees have not paid the full amount of their property and that the money should be deposited in the Karachi Registry of the top court.

“The additional registrar should open a special account in the Karachi Registry,” the Supreme Court remarked.

The judgment also stated that the court had learnt that the lands were sold to DHA Karachi on very low prices. “The chief justice should take suo-motu notice over giving land to DHA Karachi.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Story first published: 4th May 2018